Marcus Jordan enters deal to avoid prosecution after DUI arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has entered into an agreement that could lead to criminal charges against him being dropped. This development comes months after his arrest in Maitland on charges of DUI and more.

The deal is a form of deferred prosecution, which temporarily puts the charges on hold. If Jordan meets a set of conditions over the next year, the case against him will be dismissed, and he will not have a criminal conviction on his record.

According to court documents, the conditions include:

* Completing 50 hours of community service.

* Paying a monthly supervision fee.

* Having an interlock device installed in his car.

* Making a $1,000 donation to a list of approved organizations.

* Write a 250-word apology letter to the arresting officer.

* Submitting to random drug testing.* And more.

The charges stem from an incident in Maitland earlier this year. Police found Jordan’s car stuck on railroad tracks. According to the arrest report, officers noted signs of impairment, and body camera footage captured him saying, “I’m Marcus Jordan! Michael Jordan’s son!”

He was initially charged with DUI, resisting an officer, and possession of cocaine. The possession charge was later changed to ketamine after a lab test revealed the substance was not cocaine.

By entering this deferred prosecution agreement, Jordan has waived his right to a speedy trial. If he fails to follow any of the conditions, the prosecution can restart the case against him.

