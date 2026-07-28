Marina Grande expansion brings coffee, tacos and wine to Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — New businesses are opening at The Shops at Marina Grande as Holly Hill’s long-planned waterfront development continues to take shape.

The city approved the Marina Grande mixed-use development in 2007 with plans for residential, commercial and waterfront spaces.

Dark Alchemy Coffee opened at the development late last year.

Additional businesses preparing to open include Double Dippin’, which will serve tacos, quesadillas, rice bowls and empanadas. The Second Press, a wine shop, is also planning to open at the development.

“The City of Holly Hill fully supports these businesses and recognizes the tremendous value they bring to our community,” Economic Development Manager Becki Leggett said. “These investments bring new opportunities for economic growth, create jobs, support local entrepreneurship and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

City officials said additional retailers are expected to join the development, although specific businesses and opening dates were not announced.

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