Marion County boards up, braces for Idalia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Several storm shelters are open in Marion County to offer people in need a place to ride out the hurricane.
Meanwhile, others are getting their homes ready.
Six shelters are open across Marion County right now.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completely boarded up their building in preparation for Idalia. A sign posted said they’ll be opening back up Thursday.
It’s a different scene than downtown Ocala, where it looked like business as usual. Businesses, restaurants and shops are still open.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only 107 people have taken advantage of the six shelters in the county.
