Marion County deputies seek suspect who fired at deputy in Citra

CITRA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fired at a deputy trying to disperse a crowd at a Citra bar early Sunday.
Deputy Joseph Spratlin was trying to disperse a crowd of people outside the Paradise Bar and Lounge at 13007 North US 441 in Citra around 2 a.m. when someone fired multiple shots toward Spratlin, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Spratlin took cover to avoid being hit by gunfire, officials said, and his patrol car was struck by a bullet.
He did not return fire because he was assisting bystanders to get to safety, officials said.
By the time backup arrived, the crowd had dispersed, officials said.
“Enough is enough,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “A law enforcement officer’s worst fear came true in Gilchrist County last week, and I can tell you that all of my people are on edge.”
Anyone with information on who fired the shots is urged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
