Marion County Fire Rescue employees arrested on kidnapping, battery, robbery charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said four Marion County Fire Rescue employees are facing some serious charges.

Officials said the Marion County Fire Rescue employees were arrested on charges of kidnapping, battery, and robbery.

Deputies are planning to hold a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to share more details.

While the Sheriff’s Office has announced the media conference, specific details about the individuals arrested have not been disclosed.

