Marion County Fire Rescue responds to garage fire in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A garage fire in the 9000 block of SE 172nd Garden St in the villages left one resident hospitalized for smoke inhalation on Wednesday night.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 11:09 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire at a residence and a garage.

The Villages garage fire (WFTV)

Personnel from several nearby stations assisted in securing the structure.

One resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment related to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported among the firefighters who worked the scene.

The Villages garage fire (WFTV)

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

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