Marion County firefighter injured battling house fire in Ocala on 4th of July

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County firefighter is recovering after being injured while responding to a house fire.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Multiple units from Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 10200 block of North US Highway 441 in Ocala just before 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing heavy flames coming from the home.

READ: Firefighters battle apartment fire in Orange County

A large column of black smoke was visible from miles away, according to MCFR.

One of the first units on the scene arrived shortly after 8 p.m. and reported seeing flames coming from the home’s garage area.

According to MCFR, a propane tank exploded in the garage, and an additional tank was near the fire.

More units eventually arrived and began working to knock down the flames.

READ: Orange County deputies investigating teen girl’s death as homicide

The units in command of the scene eventually called for a second alarm, prompting even more firefighters to respond.

According to MCFR, Lieutenant Nicholas Ghigliotty was injured when he and a group of firefighters made their way into the building to conduct a search, and conditions “quickly deteriorated.”

Firefighter paramedics treated Ghigliotty at the scene before taking him to Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville, where he was evaluated, treated, and released later that same night.

The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., according to MCFR.

READ: Over 200 beach rescues happened in the last 2 days, Volusia County officials say

Other than Lt. Ghigliotty, there were no injuries reported.

The investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group