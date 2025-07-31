Marion County man accused of numerous sex crimes against teen, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a man was arrested after numerous sex crimes against a teenager.

Officials said 56-year-old Roberto Maurizio Stracuzzi is facing several charges, including using a computer to solicit a minor and possession of child pornography.

Stracuzzi was taken into custody after an investigation that started on Monday.

Deputies said they received information about Stracuzzi’s alleged abuse of a 15-year-old girl after meeting her at a neighborhood pool on July 18.

Investigators said Stracuzzi initiated contact with the teen through Snapchat, which soon turned into sexually explicit conversations.

Officials said he sent explicit photos to the girl and received child sexual abuse material from her, which he downloaded.

The victim told deputies that Stracuzzi provided her with a sex toy and engaged in inappropriate FaceTime calls, during which he encouraged her to use the item.

Additionally, Stracuzzi solicited the victim for sexual activity via WhatsApp and planned for her to leave her home secretly, deputies said.

According to a report, Stracuzzi admitted to the victim’s account of their interactions, including the sexual nature of their communications.

Following his arrest, Stracuzzi was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

