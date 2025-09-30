Marion County man accused of using AI to create child pornography

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a Umatilla man used artificial intelligence technology to create child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said Lucius Martin, 39, faces multiple charges, including four counts of creating child pornography, four counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of destroying evidence in a felony investigation.

The investigation began on Monday when detectives received a report about images depicting child sexual abuse material found on Martin’s cell phone.

Deputies said the witness discovered original photos from a public-facing social media application on Martin’s phone, which had been altered using AI to create the child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said the images were created on June 3.

Deputies said they located Martin during a traffic stop on SE Highway 42 in Umatilla where he refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to destroy evidence by resetting his cell phone.

He was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he remains without bond.

