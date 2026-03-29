Marion County man arrested for felony littering after concrete dumping

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested this week for felony littering after allegedly dumping more than 44,000 pounds of concrete in Citra.

Michael Sumpter turned himself in to the authorities on the same day the illegal dumping was reported.

The investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office centered on the discovery of the massive amount of concrete in the Citra area.

Deputies reported that Sumpter arrived at the station to surrender to law enforcement shortly after the incident occurred.

He was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

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