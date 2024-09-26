Marion County residents ready to weather impacts from Hurricane Helene

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Part of Marion County is under a hurricane warning advisory Thursday morning.

The warning comes as Hurricane Helene continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Leaders in Marion County have been preparing for Helene over the week.

“The sheriff’s office works together with our Division of Emergency Management Marin County Public Schools as well as the county roads department, multiple different county organizations, and then as well as local power companies, so SECO, Duke and all that, they all have individuals who respond of the Florida Department of Transportation like we’re all in the same room,” said Zach Moore, public information officer for Marion County.

Channel 9 spoke with Marion County residents, who said they feel confident that they are prepared to handle Helene’s impact on the county.

