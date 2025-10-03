Marion County school board weighs expanding gun-sniffing dog program to younger campuses

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County School Board is debating whether to implement gun-sniffing dogs in elementary schools.

Board members discussed the issue last night and plan to continue conversations with district leaders today.

Gun-sniffing dogs are permitted in middle and high schools, but there is no policy in place for elementary schools.

The school board hopes to meet with the sheriff’s office soon to discuss the program further.

