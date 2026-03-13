Marion County woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly knowing of 3-year-old daughter’s abuse

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida prosecutors have upgraded a woman’s charges in connection with her 3-year-old daughter’s death in Marion County.

Jennifer Kendrick, the mother of Paisley Brown, is now charged with manslaughter.

Marion County deputies allege that Kendrick’s boyfriend, Jeroen Coombs, beat the child to death.

Investigators moved to upgrade the charges against Kendrick because they believe she was aware of ongoing abuse in the home.

Kendrick could face a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted on the upgraded manslaughter charge.

Deputies allege that Kendrick knew Coombs would tie up and beat her other children before the incident that resulted in the 3-year-old’s death.

