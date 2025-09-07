13-year-old accused of vandalism at Baptist Church in Silver Springs, sheriff’s say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 13-year-old is accused of breaking into and vandalizing Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in Silver Springs.

The incident took place at the church on Northeast 55th Avenue.

The sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing extensive damage, such as broken glass, damaged drywall and furniture.

Channel 9 will continue to update the story as additional information becomes available.

The accused’s name and photograph have not been disclosed.

