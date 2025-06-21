81-year-old man from Ocala killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities report that a crash on SR 40 in Marion County has claimed the life of an elderly man from Ocala.

According to troopers, a two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 40 and SW 113th Circle. If you refer to the map below, you’ll see the approximate location of the crash site.

According to an FHP crash report, an 81-year-old man was driving a sedan southbound on SW 113th Circle, approaching the intersection with S.R. 40, as a 46-year-old man from Ocala drove a pickup truck and trailer westbound in the inside lane of the state road.

According to the report, the sedan’s driver tried to make a left turn onto S.R. 40, crossing the westbound lanes and putting the pickup truck directly in its path.

Troopers said the front of the truck struck the left side of the sedan as a result.

Marion County’s fire-rescue chief pronounced the 81-year-old man dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers suspect the man wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group