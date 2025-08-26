Citizens’ Circle Splash Pad in Ocala reopens

OCALA, Fla. — Citizens’ Circle Splash Pad in Ocala has reopened after exciting upgrades, making it a perfect spot for families to enjoy a revitalized and fun-filled recreation area.

Located on SE Osceola Ave., the splash pad is open daily from sunrise to sunset until November 15. It reopened after upgrades to improve safety and enjoyment.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to make these upgrades to keep our splash pad safe for citizens,” said Julie Johnson, director of recreation and parks. “We look forward to welcoming families back to enjoy this popular amenity in the heart of downtown.”

The splash pad is a beloved spot for families in Ocala, offering a delightful and safe space where children can enjoy themselves during the warmer months. The recent upgrades to the facility reflect the city’s continuous commitment to caring for and improving public amenities.

The facility will continue to be a lively part of downtown life until it closes for the season in mid-November.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group