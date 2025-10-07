Fatal crash in Marion County kills bicyclist one mile west of Interstate 75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal traffic crash happened on County Road 326 in Marion County, about one mile west of Interstate 75, involving a Ford Fiesta and a bicyclist.

The accident happened when the bicyclist entered the roadway and collided fatally with the Ford Fiesta. Marion County Troopers arrived at the scene, where the bicyclist was declared dead.

The crash occurred on County Road 326, a busy area, particularly near the intersection with Interstate 75. The reasons why the bicyclist entered the vehicle’s path are unknown, as no details about the incident’s cause have been shared.

The identities of both the bicyclist and the driver of the Ford Fiesta have not been released, and the exact time of the crash has not been specified.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the factors involved.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group