Gas line strike in Ocala leads to evacuations and road closures

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews confirm that a contractor accidentally struck a natural gas line in Ocala on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response that led to evacuations and road closures, but no injuries were reported.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a residence near NE 18th Terrace shortly after the 9:31 a.m. call, discovering an active leak and promptly setting up a safety perimeter.

Firefighters, as a precaution, evacuated a nearby home, advised residents to shelter in place, and temporarily shut down NE 18th Terrace to traffic while additional crews responded on scene.

TECO Gas was called to isolate and repair the damaged line, and the situation was safely mitigated, with no injuries reported among civilians or first responders.

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