Male identified in fatal Silver Springs shooting

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man shot and killed in Silver Springs on Saturday evening has been identified.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Stephen John Jones, a 56-year-old white male, suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. at NE 54th Place, which can be seen on the map below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. Major Crimes detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident and have questioned everyone involved.

Officials have stated that the investigation remains ongoing and no additional details have been released. The probe into Jones’s shooting death continues, with detectives interviewing all involved parties.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

