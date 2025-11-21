Marion County man pleads not guilty to torturing and killing woman from United Kingdom

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County resident has pleaded not guilty to charges of torturing and killing Sonia Exelby, a woman from the United Kingdom.

Exelby’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Marion Oaks on October 13th. Investigators allege that she traveled from England to Gainesville to be tortured by Dwain Hall.

Court documents reveal that Hall initially claimed he did not know Exelby, but later admitted they had communicated for two years.

The case continues to unfold as investigators seek to understand the nature of Hall’s relationship with Exelby and the circumstances surrounding her death.

