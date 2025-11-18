‘She asked to be tortured’ FDLE identifies Marion County remains from last month, suspect in custody

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested a man for the kidnapping and first-degree murder of Sonia Exelby, whose remains were found in Marion Oaks last month.

FDLE investigators located the remains of Sonia Exelby, a woman from the United Kingdom who was reported missing. They responded to a request for help from U.K. authorities on October 13.

Her remains were found in Marion County soon after her disappearance was reported.

Dwain Hall was arrested on November 17 on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He told authorities that she came to the United States and asked to be tortured and murdered. Hall was already in jail on charges related to the fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards.

On October 13, FDLE was contacted by U.K. authorities via INTERPOL about Sonia Exelby, who missed her flight to England. Her remains were found in Marion Oaks on October 17, and her death was ruled a homicide.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass stated, “Our agents worked with extraordinary speed and unwavering determination to ensure justice was served and closure was brought to the victim’s family.”

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods commented, “Florida’s tough stance against crime is due largely in part to the professional cooperation between local and state law enforcement.”

The investigation is ongoing, with the State Attorney’s Office Fifth Judicial Circuit prosecuting the case. Authorities continue to seek justice and closure for the victim’s family.

