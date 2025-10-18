Human remains found in Marion County, FDLE investigating

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate a death after human remains were found in Marion Oaks on October 17, 2025.

The remains were discovered in the 3200 block of SW 27th Circle following deputies’ response to information indicating their presence.

The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there is no evidence linking the remains to any active cases handled by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, around 2:00 p.m., deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip regarding possible human remains on the property.

Following a thorough search, the remains were recovered, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assumed control of the investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed any details about the remains’ identity, the cause of death, or possible suspects.

The FDLE is leading the investigation, and more information will be provided as it advances.

