Master Sgt. Richard Kelly of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has passed away

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Master Sgt. Richard Kelly of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office passed away in his sleep last night, the department announced today.

Master Sgt. Kelly started his career at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a Corrections Assistant. He rapidly rose through the ranks, earning the Honor Graduate award as a Corrections Officer. In 2012, he became a Patrol Deputy, was promoted to Sergeant in 2020, and reached the rank of Master Sergeant in June 2023.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we share the loss of one of our own,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

Throughout his career, Master Sgt. Kelly dedicated himself as a passionate Field Training Officer, truly inspiring the next generation of the agency. He also generously served on the Field Force Unit, always ready and eager to lend a helping hand wherever he was needed.

His commitment and friendship touched many lives within the MCSO family. The Sheriff’s Office expressed its deepest condolences to Master Sgt. Kelly’s family, friends, and colleagues asked for prayers during this difficult time.

Master Sgt. Kelly’s loss is deeply felt throughout the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and those he worked with and trained will remember his contributions.

