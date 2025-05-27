New traffic signal installed at Marion County intersection

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Southeast 147th Street in Summerfield.

The new signal operates in flash mode and is expected to be fully operational within the coming weeks. You can view the location of the new light installation on the map below.

Drivers on U.S. 301 will see a yellow flashing light, temporarily alerting them to the new signal before it activates fully with red, yellow and green lights.

While the signal is flashing yellow, drivers should remain alert and proceed with caution.

Drivers on Southeast 147th Street will see a flashing red light requiring them to stop. The signal aims to enhance safety by managing traffic flow and reducing crash risks.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group