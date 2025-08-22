Ocala Police Department highlights human trafficking dangers

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department emphasized the dangers of human trafficking during the Marion County Human Trafficking Task Force meeting yesterday.

During the meeting, Donna Guinn and Detective Crystal Bessette from the Ocala Police Department delivered a comprehensive presentation on human trafficking, including labor, child, and sex trafficking. They shared alarming statistics showing that Florida is third nationwide for human trafficking cases, with Marion County ranking third among 11 neighboring counties.

The presentation was designed to teach attendees how to recognize human trafficking and to clarify common misconceptions. The Ocala Police Department emphasized the importance of community awareness in fighting trafficking.

Participants were also reminded about available resources, such as the Human Trafficking Hotline. Transitions Life Center contributed to the event by providing a coffee cart, adding a friendly community element.

The Ocala Police Department worked to spread awareness about human trafficking, which is such an important issue in our community. They’re also gearing up for the upcoming task force meeting, so stay connected as they continue their dedicated fight against trafficking in Marion County.

