, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a significant residential fire on November 22 in Citra, with no injuries reported.

Multiple 911 callers reported the fire, involving a house and a nearby storage building, as fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived first and found both structures heavily consumed by fire.

0 of 9 Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion Red Cross helps family after devastating house fire in Marion

Crews rapidly set up hoselines to fight the fire, with more units offering support.

Firefighters encountered further obstacles as a large propane tank started self-venting, and the fire extended to a vehicle and nearby trees. Nevertheless, they managed to control the fire without causing injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the affected family after the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group