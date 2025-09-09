Tree fell on a 120-gallon propane tank in Ocala, causing a major gas leak

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue rushed to a major gas leak in Ocala on September 9 at 7:03 a.m. after a tree crashed into a 120-gallon propane tank.

Authorities were notified by a 911 caller who reported hearing a propane tank leak. Engine #1 arrived on the scene at 7:10 a.m. and found the tank about halfway full, with gas still leaking.

MCFR Responds to Large Gas Leak Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 59th Street, Ocala, reference a gas leak.

Additional crews from Anthony Station #1 and Sparr Station #19 quickly responded to help stabilize the situation.

Firefighters secured the tank and used multi-gas detectors to monitor conditions until the scene was stabilized.

Thanks to the quick response and teamwork of the fire rescue teams, they managed to control the potentially dangerous situation smoothly and safely, preventing any further problems.

