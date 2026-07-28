Two pedestrians killed in separate accidents in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash that left a 76-year-old man dead after he was struck by a vehicle on State Road 326 in Marion County.

This incident was one of two pedestrian fatalities in Marion County within hours overnight, with a second fatal crash reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the I-75 overpass at U.S. 27.

Troopers reported that the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday on SR 326, just east of Northwest 40th Terrace near Ocala. A 28-year-old driver on SR 326 collided with a pedestrian walking in the inside lane of the highway, directly in the vehicle’s path, according to FHP.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

FHP has not released the pedestrian’s name and said it remains unclear why he was walking in the travel lane. The roadway has since reopened.

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