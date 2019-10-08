MARKEITH LOYD TRIAL: Accused killer calm, collected as knowledge of case plagues jury selection

ORLANDO, Fla. - There could soon be a jury seated in first Markeith Loyd murder trial over the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
The legal teams are going through the last of 750 potential jurors, trying to make sure their basic opinions and positions don't conflict with Loyd's right to a fair trial.
Tuesday marked the seventh day of jury selection and Loyd appeared cool, calm and collected in a cardigan sweater.
Like most of the days so far in jury selection, some people were heard saying there seems to be too much evidence stacked against the accused killer.
The biggest challenge of this case has been finding people who believe they can sit there during this trial and assume Loyd is innocent, until prosecutors convince them otherwise.
They have to be able to throw out what's now common knowledge about Loyd's other murder case.
"I remember it being a police-involved shooting. I don't remember the details," one potential juror said.
The details are that Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton is dead and Loyd's accused of shooting her to escape capture for the earlier murder of Dixon.
Some potential jurors say that allegation alone makes it difficult to be fair.
