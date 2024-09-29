Massive $166.5 million land deal closes in Lake County’s Wellness Way region

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A massive — and perhaps historic — land deal has closed in the Wellness Way area of Lake County.

GT Homes Wellness Way II LP — an entity related to GT USA, a Fort Lauderdale-based partnership between Canadian homebuilders Greenpark Group and Treasure Hill — closed Sept. 27 on an assemblage of more than 2,400 acres for a sales price of $166.5 million, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Land brokers Daryl Carter and Conrad Carter of Orlando-based Maury L. Carter and Associates Inc. told Orlando Business Journal they partnered with Tony Roper and Jimmy Roper of Roper Real Estate to represent the sellers — a group that included Arnold Groves & Ranch Ltd. and trusts related to the Roper family — in the transaction.

