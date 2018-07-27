  • Massive fire forces motel evacuation in Daytona Beach

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than 30 people were forced to evacuate a hotel after an early morning fire in Daytona Beach, officials said. The fire reignited later in the morning.

    Daytona Beach firefighters said the fire started inside the boiler room of the Bayview Motel on Orange Avenue.

    The fire was contained to the boiler room and no one was injured, firefighters said.

    The flames, however, sparked back up later in the morning and the fire became more intense. 

    The roof caved in and dark, heavy smoke was shooting from the roof. 

    Officials said the damage to the motel’s boiler room is estimated to be around $50,000.

    It's not known what caused the fire. 

    The Red Cross was sent to the scene to begin helping victims.

     

     

