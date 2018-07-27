0 Massive fire forces motel evacuation in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than 30 people were forced to evacuate a hotel after an early morning fire in Daytona Beach, officials said. The fire reignited later in the morning.

Daytona Beach firefighters said the fire started inside the boiler room of the Bayview Motel on Orange Avenue.

Read: Orange County hopes new changes will protect firefighters from cancer

The fire was contained to the boiler room and no one was injured, firefighters said.

The flames, however, sparked back up later in the morning and the fire became more intense.

Read: Man fatally shot at Orange County gas station

The roof caved in and dark, heavy smoke was shooting from the roof.

Officials said the damage to the motel’s boiler room is estimated to be around $50,000.

It's not known what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was sent to the scene to begin helping victims.

Part of the roof has now caved in. Firefighters still working extremely hard to get intense fire under control pic.twitter.com/iRn5L54cz1 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

Getting second aerial in place for this now HUGE fire. Port orange and Volusia county on the way to assist Daytona Beach Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Y8mRgOLq92 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

DB Firefighters getting water on the fire. Working against heavy flames and thick smoke pic.twitter.com/6R6lTjZWyk — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

Setting up aerial apparatus to fight the fire at Bayview Hotel on Orange Ave. in Daytona Beach pic.twitter.com/4cUvd0rAsw — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters preparing to enter building as smoke pours out of the top floor. pic.twitter.com/MH4TUCVVb2 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

DBFD on scene at Bayview Hotel. Working structure fire at Motel that had fire earlier this morning. Fire sparked back up. pic.twitter.com/3SFS5uoeUp — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.