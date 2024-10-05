Massive Kissimmee industrial facility sells for $55 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A massive industrial facility in Kissimmee was sold for $54.6 million at a time when experts say smaller industrial space is more in demand.

Industrial Lane Kissimmee Propco LLC, a joint partnership between South Florida-based InLight Real Estate Partners and Black Salmon Capital, sold the Osceola Logistics Center (OLC) at 5010 and 5030 Industrial Lane to Iowa-based Principal Asset Management in a deal that closed Sept. 17.

Representatives for Principal Asset Management could not immediately be reached for comment.

