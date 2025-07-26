Matthew’s Hope launches mobile sleeper bus in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew’s Hope, a homeless ministry in Central Florida, has introduced a mobile sleeper bus in Cocoa, Florida, providing a safe place for the homeless to rest and receive services.

The bus arrived at the non-profit’s Cocoa campus on Forrest Avenue on Thursday. It will be the first of three buses to operate in Brevard County.

Each bus is intended to assist homeless individuals in leaving the streets and accessing essential services.

The mobile sleeper bus, which accommodates 19 to 21 passengers, is equipped with security cameras, a security officer, and a driver to promote safety and assistance. It is funded by donations and a state grant from Florida.

Matthew’s Hope intends to rotate the buses throughout Brevard County, ensuring continuous support and outreach to the homeless community.

