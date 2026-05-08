MCO introduces Flybrary, a new reading nook to delight families and enhance passenger experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport today welcomed its first young readers to the Flybrary, a new playful library and reading nook.

This marks the opening of the first of three Family Zones planned for MCO this year.

The Flybrary offers a dedicated space for storytime and fun, designed to enhance the passenger experience at the busy travel hub.

The Flybrary, a concept initially championed by MCO’s Comfort Team, aims to fulfill the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s vision to elevate the passenger experience with amenities that delight guests.

The space is intended to improve the comfort level for those traveling through the airport.It provides a unique environment for children and families to engage with reading and local Orlando culture.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Lance Lyttle which operates MCO, highlighted the airport’s commitment to its community. Lyttle noted that MCO has made Community a foundational pillar in its operations.

“As young readers travel through our airport, the Flybrary invites them to take flight with new adventures,” Lyttle said. “Orlando International Airport has made Community a foundational pillar and we believe a good community partner honors stakeholders by providing new and exciting spaces to explore and learn.”

The Flybrary’s design integrates Central Florida’s natural environment indoors, aligning with MCO’s broader aesthetic concepts.

Bookshelves are crafted to resemble trees, while stools mimic tree stumps.

The carpet features patterns evoking water and plant life, collectively bringing the region’s natural beauty into the terminal space. Floating above the reading area is a specially restored vintage Lake Eola swan boat.

This swan boat pays tribute to Billy the Swan, Lake Eola and downtown Orlando’s iconic swan population. Swan is known as one of the first swans imported to downtown Orlando and gained a reputation for his aggressive behavior.

Despite his feisty attitude, Billy became a beloved character among Orlando residents and his story is a reminder that unique personalities can become legends.

Tawana Allen, MCO’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, spoke about the continued efforts to enhance guest satisfaction. Allen stated that the Flybrary contributes to an improved customer experience.

“With the Flybrary, we are continuing to raise the customer experience here at MCO,” Allen said. “This project helps to improve the comfort level of our guests and allows them to experience Lake Eola’s popular swan boats in a different way.”

The Flybrary is located post-security in Terminal C, Level 2, near Gate 240. It is open to all guests during Terminal C’s regular operating hours.

The Flybrary is the first of three Family Zones slated to open at MCO this year. Nontraveling guests also have the option to access the Flybrary by applying for an Experience MCO Visitor Pass.

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