MCO organizes donation drive for federal airport partners

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is organizing a donation drive from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 to support federal airport partners affected by the government shutdown.

The drive will collect nonperishable food items, cleaning and laundry supplies, pet supplies, and $10 gift cards for gas or grocery stores at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport.

Donations can be dropped off at the Information booths located on the Departures Levels at Terminals A, B, and C, which are staffed daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Federal employees cannot accept gift cards in an amount more than $10.00, and the drive aims to fulfill some basic needs during this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group