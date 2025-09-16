Medical examiner bill to be reviewed in Florida’s 2026 legislative session

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida state lawmakers plan to review a bill in January 2026 that aims to shield medical examiners and their families by making their personal information exempt from public records.

Proposed legislation aims to establish a public-records exemption for personal information like home addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays of current and former medical examiners, as well as their family members.

The goal is to improve the privacy and security of these individuals.

Lawmakers will review the bill during the 2026 legislative session, set to begin in January. This proposal reflects ongoing efforts to balance public access to information with the privacy concerns of individuals in sensitive roles.

As lawmakers prepare to debate the bill, the outcome could significantly impact how personal information is handled for medical examiners in Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group