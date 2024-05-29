Meet the candidates of the Orlando District 5 special election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s District Five residents will soon pick between Travaris McCurdy and Shaniqua “Shan” Rose to fill Regina Hill’s seat.

We spoke with both.

“I’m thankful for the voters they see someone they want to champion for them,” Rose said.

“It’s just a testament to my character, my work ethic and my experience,” said McCurdy.

For the last week, we’ve been reviewing both candidate’s credentials.

Channel 9 spoke to Rose after learning her previous employment with the city ended prematurely.

“(I) took a mental health break,” Rose said. " I lost my son to a health condition. I was three or four weeks into the city of Orlando, and my son passed away. he was three and half years old, and before that, my husband died from gun violence.”

When asked, Rose said there were no accusations or allegations of misuse of funds.

We asked for a follow-up interview on the employment records, but Rose declined.

Her records show a termination and suspension for falsifying city records and using her role to get benefits.

As for Travaris McCurdy, records show he did not vote in the city’s last election.

He also had multiple arrests in his 20s but was never convicted.

In a statement, he said the following:

“I am not a convicted felon. I made mistakes as a young and impressionable man many years ago, but I was never convicted of a felony. I have learned from my past and worked hard to get where I am today.”

McCurdy also admitted to failing a drug test with the city 10 years ago, but years later was hired.

