Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $980 million jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Update 11:11 p.m.:

Here are the numbers drawn for Friday, Nov. 14 drawing:

White ball 1, 8, 11, 12, and 57, and gold Mega Ball 7

Original Story:

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an astonishing $980 million, offering Floridians a chance to win big just in time for the holiday season.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on June 27, making it one of the largest in Mega Millions history. If a Floridian wins, it would be the second time this year, following a $794.2 million win on Aug. 8.

“The holidays are the perfect time to give back,” said Secretary John F. Davis. “Each Mega Millions ticket bought in Florida gives back to education through contributions to the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.”

This jackpot surpasses last year’s December 20 drawing of $862 million, making it a record-setting event for players across Florida. Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play and are available at over 13,500 retailers statewide.

Players have until 10:00 p.m. ET on draw nights to purchase tickets for that evening’s drawing. To play, they select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 24, or choose Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.

