Melbourne boil water notice lifted after E. coli testing error

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A massive boil water notice in and around Melbourne has been lifted.

The alert was issued on Thursday after routine testing detected E. coli bacteria in water samples at a home.

The city of Melbourne sent out a warning that affected 167,000 water customers.

Officials said the positive E. coli result was likely due to contamination of the sample or a laboratory technician’s error.

The boil water notice put many customers on alert, but officials have now given the all-clear.

With the notice lifted, Melbourne residents can resume normal use of their water supply.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group