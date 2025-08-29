Melbourne community center partially reopens following roof collapse

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Joseph N. Davis Community Center is welcoming back members of the community after a partial roof collapse last month.

On July 22, a strong afternoon storm brought heavy rain that caused part of the roof to collapse. About 20 people, including children, were inside the center at the time. Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The damage affected the building’s west wing, including the lobby, game room and offices. The center was closed for repairs.

After inspections and cleanup, the city announced a partial reopening. The gymnasium, which was not damaged, reopened on Friday. Programs like pickleball and late-night basketball are now running again.

“The kids were, of course, a little disarray, a little bit. They didn’t know really what was going on. But everybody did exactly what they were supposed to,” said the center’s senior recreation supervisor, Tony Williams.

While the gym is open, the rest of the building remains closed. The city is working with engineers and its insurance company on plans to rebuild the damaged areas.

For residents like Jennifer Rasmussen, who plays pickleball at the center, the reopening is a big deal.

“It’s just a little bit smaller atmosphere. It’s a wonderful atmosphere, and the people that work here are just wonderful, and it just makes it a really, really fun place to come,” she said.

The city estimates the full roof replacement and repairs will take about four months.

Residents with questions about events or rentals can call 321-608-7400.

