Melbourne finishing final touches on new police headquarters

MELBOURNE, Fla. — After years of planning and construction, Melbourne’s Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center is almost ready.

The building is named after the only Melbourne police officer to die in the line of duty.

Voters approved financing for the $48,655,922 facility in 2018.

The two-story, 75,000-square-foot building will house several divisions under one roof.

But, it will take several weeks to make the transition from the existing headquarters to the NASA Boulevard facility.

Police Chief David Gillespie told us, “We have the headquarters at Apollo, and we have C.I.D. On Babcock.

One of the purposes of creating this building one was to bring all of us under one roof, to be able to have much quicker ease of communication.”

The facility will also house the city’s Emergency Operations Center, the 911 communications center, training rooms, secure storage areas, a new property and evidence room, and k-9 facilities.

The ribbon cutting for the new facility is Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 250 W. NASA Boulevard.

