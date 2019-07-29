  • Melbourne home goes up in flames

    By: Chip Skambis

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne house went up in flames Monday afternoon, burning to the ground. 

    The fire started around 2:45 p.m. at a house on Province Drive. 

    Skywitness video showed the house fully engulfed in flames. 

    Firefighters were using a crane to get water on the fire. 

    Officials said a lawnmower may have caused the fire. 

