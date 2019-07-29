Melbourne home goes up in flames

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne house went up in flames Monday afternoon, burning to the ground.
The fire started around 2:45 p.m. at a house on Province Drive.
Skywitness video showed the house fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were using a crane to get water on the fire.
Officials said a lawnmower may have caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}