Melbourne launches interactive crime tool

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne residents can now find out exactly what’s happening in their neighborhoods, thanks to a new crime-tracking tool.

The Melbourne Police Department has launched a new interactive map that enables residents to view reported crimes.

Those crimes can be found by neighborhood or incident type.

Melbourne’s police chief says it will bring transparency and awareness.

The data will be updated daily.

