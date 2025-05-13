Melbourne leaders to meet over downtown safety concerns in wake of deadly shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. — City leaders in Melbourne will meet Tuesday evening to discuss ways to improve safety in the downtown area.

The concerns come after a shooting left one man dead over the weekend.

Stephan Dieujuste faced a judge on Monday to hear the charges against him.

Dieujuste told police he was defending himself when he shot 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings near Vernon Place and East New Haven Avenue on Sunday.

The city council meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

