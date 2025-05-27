Melbourne Police investigating construction site fire as arson case

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police have released more information on multiple fires that broke out on a construction site on Sunday.

Investigators responded to the area of 961 E. Eau Gallie Blvd. for a report of a fire happening at a construction site.

When they arrived, investigators observed multiple fires and saw the suspect fleeing on foot.

The suspect managed to escape, and the Melbourne Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fires.

The estimated damage caused by the fires is around 100k, and the police have labeled this an arson investigation.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Detective Sudman at (321) 608-6474.

You can provide information anonymously through by contacting Crimeline at www.crimeline.org or 800-423-TIPS(8477).

