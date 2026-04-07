Melby the rescued manatee to be released back into the wild Tuesday

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A famous Central Florida manatee is set to return home on Tuesday.

Melby the manatee will be released into the Eau Gallie River, two months after he was rescued from a Melbourne storm drain.

Melby was found stuck in a drain under Neptune Drive during a drainage survey in February.

Crews had to dig up the road to rescue the manatee

Melby will be released back into the wild around 11 a.m. at Ballard Park.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and share updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

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