Melissa on track to become major hurricane this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Melissa is approximately 125 miles SE of the island of Jamaica and is moving very slow. It will continue to move very slow over the next few days, gaining strength this weekend.

Melissa will likely become a hurricane this weekend, and even undergo rapid intensification, becoming a major hurricane by the end of the weekend.

The island of Jamaica will experience multiple days of potential damaging winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides will be possible in Haiti and portions of Cuba as well.

