Men face hate crime charges after disrupting USF muslim prayer, documents say

TAMPA, Fla. — USF Police have filed hate crime charges against two individuals for disrupting a Muslim Student Association prayer gathering in a campus parking garage.

The University of South Florida Police Department identified two of three suspects, Christopher Svochak and Richard Penskoski, who have been charged with disturbing schools, disorderly conduct, and disrupting a lawful assembly.

The men allegedly walked up to the prayer group and began to wave bacon in the participating student’s face, according to the complaint filed by the student association.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, was captured on video and circulated on social media, prompting an investigation by USFPD.

“We take this incident very seriously. Our department is committed to protecting every member of our community, and we will use every available resource to ensure accountability and maintain a safe environment for all.” — USF Police Cheif Chris Daniel

Svochak and Penskoski, who have no known local address or affiliation with USF, are facing charges that include a felony due to the application of a hate crime enhancement.

USFPD is still seeking a third suspect involved in the incident.

To ensure campus safety, USFPD has increased patrols and visibility across the university.

