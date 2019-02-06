0 Men who disclose they are HIV-positive are more likely to have unprotected sex, UCF study says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new study led by researchers at the University of Central Florida found men who let their partners know they were HIV-positive were more likely to have unprotected sex, even after disclosing their HIV status.

“Some people would think that, well, of course they would wear a condom to protect themselves from getting the disease. But my results didn't support that,” said Dr. Christina Cook, a researcher at UCF.

The UCF study surveyed 372 men who are HIV-positive over a period of five years. It found those surveyed who told their partners they were HIV positive were three times more likely to have unprotected sex.

TRENDING NOW:

The survey also said 45 percent of those surveyed were inconsistent about disclosing their HIV status, or didn’t disclose it at all.

Cook said this study is especially significant here in Florida. For the past two years, our state has had the second-highest rate of new HIV cases in the country.

While Cook believes access to the HIV prevention drug PrEP may be a contributing factor to study results, her next phase of research will look deeper into why this is happening.

“The ones who are not disclosing: Are they the ones who are not getting care? Is this relating to the stigma still surrounding the disease and what do we need to do to overcome the stigma?” Cook said.

Cook suggests new methods of counseling may be needed since this study also found that counseling patients about preventing the spread of HIV, did not seem to be related to disclosing their HIV status to their partners.

The study comes the same week President Donald Trump talked about the HIV epidemic in his State of the Union address. In his speech, Trump announced a plan to reduce new infections by 90 percent over 10 years. Trump said his administration will target 48 high-infection counties, including Orange County.

Helpful links:

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2019 Cox Media Group.