Meta to give free AI glasses to over 500 blind veterans in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 500 blind and low-vision veterans will receive free Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses during the Disabled American Veterans annual convention in Orlando on Monday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek on Universal Boulevard.

According to Meta, the giveaway is part of its commitment to provide 130,000 Meta AI glasses to legally blind veterans across the United States. The AI-powered glasses are designed to help users navigate their surroundings and complete everyday tasks more independently.

Veterans attending the event will receive the glasses and hands-on training in using the technology. They will also have the opportunity to test the glasses as they navigate the convention space.

The convention brings together veterans, advocates, and accessibility leaders to highlight new technology and resources for the blind and low-vision community.

Representatives from Meta, the Blinded Veterans Association, and veterans attending the event are expected to be available for interviews.

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